Trump: "Israeli strikes were excellent – more to come"

U.S. leader Donald Trump has commented on Israel’s overnight strikes on targets in Iran on June 13, calling them "excellent."

Speaking about nuclear deal negotiations, Trump said the United States had given Iran a chance, "but they didn’t take it."

"I think it was excellent… They got hit hard, very hard. They got hit about as hard as you're going to get hit. And there's more to come. A lot more," he said.

When asked whether the U.S. was involved in the strikes, Trump replied: "I don’t want to comment on that."

Israel’s strikes on Iran

As a reminder, during the night of June 13, Israel launched a series of strikes on targets in Iran. Explosions were reported in Tehran, and air defense systems were activated.

Israel named the operation "Lion’s Nation," during which Israeli aircraft struck dozens of targets in Iran linked to its nuclear program and other military facilities.

Following the strikes, Israel declared a state of emergency due to the threat of retaliatory attacks from Tehran.

Donald Trump stated that the United States would defend both itself and Israel in the event of an Iranian response.

It has been confirmed that Israel destroyed a key Iranian nuclear facility.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had given Iran "chance after chance" to make a deal, but "they just couldn’t do it."

