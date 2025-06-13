Trump: I gave Iran many chances to make deal. Do it before it’s too late

U.S. President Donald Trump said he gave Iran "chance after chance" to strike a deal, but "they just couldn't do it."

He said this on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"I told them that it would be much worse than anything they know, expect or have heard, that the United States produces the best and most deadly military equipment in the world, by far, and that Israel has a lot of it, and more will come, and they know how to use it. Some Iranian hardliners talked tough, but they're all dead now. It will get worse," he said.

"Much destruction has already been done, but the deal can still stop the next brutal attacks. Iran must act now to save what is left of its empire. No more deaths, no more destruction. JUST DO IT BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE," the US leader added.

Israeli strikes on Iran

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defense systems were operating.

Israel called the operation "Lion's Nation", in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear program and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Donald Trump said that the United States would defend itself and Israel in the event of a response from Iran.

It is known that Israel destroyed an important nuclear facility in Iran

