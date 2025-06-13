US not involved in Israeli strikes against Iran, - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Israel's strikes on Iran a "unilateral action" that the White House had nothing to do with. He also called on Iran not to attack US forces in the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by CNN.

"Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. U.S. President Donald Trump and the administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and are in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran must not attack U.S. interests or personnel," he said.

Rubio added that Israel told Washington that its actions were "necessary for self-defence".

As a reminder, on the night of 13 June, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defence systems were operating.

Israel named the operation "Lion's Nation", in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear programme and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

