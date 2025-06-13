Israel has been preparing operation against Iran for years, building UAV base near Tehran - media

For years, Israel has been preparing an operation against Iran, which included the creation of a drone base in Iran and the deployment of precision weapons systems and fighters there.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Times of Israel.

The efforts were based on close joint planning between the IDF and "Mossad" intelligence agency.

Read more: Israeli strikes on Iran could "ignite" Middle East - Norwegian Foreign Minister

A representative of the Israeli security forces said that "Mossad" representatives had set up a secret drone base in Iran near Tehran. The UAVs were activated at night and struck Iranian "surface-to-surface" missile launchers aimed at Israel.

Vehicles with weapons systems were also smuggled into Iran. They disabled Iranian air defences, giving Israeli aircraft the ability to dominate in the air.

"Mossad" deployed high-precision missiles near air defence positions in central Iran.

"The operations relied on "groundbreaking thinking, bold planning and surgical operation of advanced technologies, special forces and agents operating in the heart of Iran while totally evading the eyes of local intelligence," says Israel's official.

Read more: Israel destroys important nuclear facility in Iran

Israel's strikes against Iran

As a reminder, on the night of 13 June, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defence systems were operating.

Israel named the operation "Lion's Nation", in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear programme and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Donald Trump has said that the US will defend itself and Israel in the event of a response from Iran.

Israel is known to have destroyed an important Iranian nuclear facility.

Read more: Iran launches over 100 attack drones at Israel