Israeli strikes on Iran could "ignite" Middle East - Norwegian Foreign Minister

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide believes that Israel's strike on Iran could lead to an escalation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to TV2.

He expressed concern about the situation in the Middle East, as it could "ignite" the region.

According to the Minister, Israel's strike on Iran's nuclear facilities is serious and very dangerous.

"Israel is acting independently. We know that the United States warned Israel at the highest level against such actions. There were many fears that this was planned, and now I fear a harsh response from Iran," Eide said.

Israel's strikes against Iran

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defense systems were operating.

Israel called the operation "Lion's Nation", in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear program and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Donald Trump said that the United States would defend itself and Israel in the event of a response from Iran.

It is known that Israel destroyed an important nuclear facility in Iran

