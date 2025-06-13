U.S. provided Israel with "exquisite" intelligence for strike on Iran – Rubio

The United States did not participate militarily in Israel’s attack on Iran, but it did provide "exquisite" intelligence support.

This was confirmed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a comment to ABC News, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the U.S. will help defend Israel from ballistic missile attacks if necessary.

The outlet, citing an American source, reported that Iran is already preparing missile strikes on Israel.

The source also noted that the U.S. was aware of the strikes in advance, which are expected to continue and intensify over the coming days.

Israel’s strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the night of June 13, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. Explosions were reported in Tehran, and air defense systems were activated.

Israel called the operation "Lion’s Nation," during which Israeli aircraft struck dozens of targets in Iran linked to its nuclear program and other military facilities.

Following the strikes, Israel declared a state of emergency due to the threat of retaliatory attacks from Tehran.

Donald Trump stated that the United States would defend both itself and Israel in the event of an Iranian response.

It has been confirmed that Israel destroyed a key Iranian nuclear facility.

According to Axios, Israel had been preparing the strike on Iran, carried out on the night of June 13, for eight months. The planning was conducted in total secrecy.

Israeli media reported that senior Iranian official Amir-Ali Hajizadeh was killed in the Israeli Air Force airstrikes on a command center during the night of June 13.

