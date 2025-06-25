Orban to Zelenskyy: Accepting country that is at war with Russia would immediately drag EU into direct conflict

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukraine's membership in the EU would immediately drag the bloc into a direct conflict with Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Thus, commenting on the meeting with the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission and the NATO Secretary General, Zelenskyy said: "We have focused on cooperation within the new defence instrument SAFE and the negotiation process on our accession to the EU. It is important that the leaders of the member states reach a common decision on the opening of the first cluster. It is unfair for one country to block the decision of the Union."

In the comments to the post, Orban responded to Zelenskyy:

President, with all due respect: The European Union was founded to bring peace and prosperity to its member states. Accepting a country that is at war with Russia would immediately drag the EU into a direct conflict. It is unfair to expect any member state to take this risk

