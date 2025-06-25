Americans, Turks, Slovaks, and Hungarians do not want to see Zelenskyy at NATO summit - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he once again opposed Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO.

Thus, he called Zelenskyy's absence at a closed meeting of NATO leaders a clear signal that "the previous chapter is over."

"The fact is that in diplomacy, the question is not where you are, but where you are not. It is more important. And this is exactly the case. The Americans, Turks, Slovaks, and we have made it clear that we do not want to sit at the same table as Mr. Zelenskyy when it comes to NATO," Orban said.

According to the Hungarian prime minister, it is in Hungary's national interest not to be part of any integration community with Ukraine.

"I believe that it is in Hungary's national interest not to be part of any integration community with Ukraine. Neither in NATO nor in the European Union," he added.

