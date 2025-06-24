Hungarian activists create letter supporting Ukraine: Orbán accuses them of "neglecting national interests"

A group of Hungarian activists opposing Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s policies has published an open letter in support of Ukraine. The letter has already been signed by over 30,000 people. Orbán expressed outrage over the public initiative.

According to Censor.NET, the letter was posted on the Szabad Ahang portal.

The text is published in both Hungarian and Ukrainian.

In the letter, activists condemn the Kremlin’s military aggression ongoing since 2014, "categorically reject" attempts to question Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and denounce the "violent interference in its internal affairs."

"We, citizens of Hungary and signatories of this letter, faced with increasingly disgraceful anti-Ukrainian propaganda from the Orbán government, express solidarity with the Ukrainian people and honor the Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers who heroically defend their homeland," the letter states.

The signatories emphasized that Ukraine is holding back "Russia’s imperialist expansion," both for Europe and for Hungary.

They aim to provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the war who are seeking refuge within their country.

"We declare that there is another Hungary — one that does not seek gain through betrayal or serving foreign interests... We publish this letter in the hope that the Hungarian minority in Ukraine, many of whom have given their lives for Ukraine’s freedom, will not become victims of the shameful, politically motivated rhetoric of the Hungarian government. We hope that the Ukrainian people and its leaders will not question their loyalty but will recognize and honor their sacrifice," the activists added.

Orbán criticizes

Later, Viktor Orbán responded to the initiative on his X page.

In particular, he accused the letter’s signatories of "neglecting Hungary’s interests."

"They wrongly assess the obvious consequences of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war and, even if unintentionally, play into Russia’s hands, which benefits daily from the prolonged conflict," the Hungarian prime minister said.

Orbán also reiterated his stance on Ukraine’s EU and NATO membership, which, in his view, "would mean immediate war with Russia." At the same time, Ukraine’s NATO membership would pose "the risk of triggering World War III."

"For Hungary, it is a fundamental security interest not to be in the same integration bloc as Ukraine. If we want to help Ukraine—which is a worthy goal—we should not support a war that leads to the destruction [of the state] and the dispersal of the Ukrainian nation, nor should we chase illusions of integration dreams," Orbán added.

