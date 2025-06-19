Support for opposition party "Tisza" is growing in Hungary. Orban may lose power - Bloomberg

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban may lose power due to the rapid growth of support for the opposition party "Tisza".

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg reports.

According to the latest opinion polls, the new opposition force not only outperformed the ruling "Fidesz" party, but also gained a significant advantage of around 15%. Thus, 51% of voters are ready to vote for the "Tisza" party, while 36% support "Fidesz". For comparison, in March, the same sociological group recorded a gap of 9%.

According to sociologists, this level of support is already enough for the opposition to win a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections, similar to what "Fidesz" has demonstrated in previous years.

Despite being a young political force, having been founded only a year ago, "Tisza" is led by an experienced politician, Peter Magyar. He used to be part of Orban's government, but later broke with the prime minister and led the opposition movement. In its campaign, "Tisza" focuses on healthcare and education.

Bloomberg also notes that amid the loss of popularity, Orban's government has resorted to repression of independent media and civil society. However, due to massive street protests, the authorities were forced to curtail the so-called "spring cleanup" campaign.

The next parliamentary elections in Hungary are scheduled for spring 2026.

