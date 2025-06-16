Hungary vetoes EU Council’s plan to ban Russian energy supplies - Szijjarto

Hungary vetoed the conclusion of the EU Energy Council, which called for further work on a ban on gas and oil from Russia.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Censor.NET reports citing Yevropeiska Pravda.

The Hungarian minister noted that energy policy "belongs to national competence," so Brussels should not be involved.

According to Szijjarto, the European Commission's plan "jeopardizes our sovereignty and energy security."

"In view of the escalation in the Middle East, we proposed not to submit such a plan for consideration at all," the Hungarian Foreign Minister added.

