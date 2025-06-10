The Hungarian government has stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is openly campaigning for the opposition party Tysa.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yevropeiska Pravda.

Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs commented on the thesis from the Ukrainian president's interview, where he said that Prime Minister Viktor Orban was using the topic of the war in Ukraine for his own political gain.

"Zelensky is openly campaigning in Hungary for the Tysa party, accusing Orban of being 'anti-European' and using the war for political gain. This is a lot for the leader of a non-EU country," Kovacs said.

He added that Zelenskyy "is lecturing Hungarians before they vote in the Vox 2025 referendum on Ukraine's EU membership." "Viktor is making a historic mistake," he says, "by kissing up to the EU elites and demanding that others finance his war. He should first check who is actually a member of the EU," Kovacs writes.

"Zelenskyy clearly ignores the basic fact that Prime Minister Orban, as the elected leader of Hungary, will always defend the key national security interests of Hungary, not Ukraine. Let me be clear: no, Ukraine's membership in the EU is NOT one of these interests, regardless of what Zelenskyy may say," the Hungarian government spokesman emphasized.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was using the topic of Russia's war against Ukraine in his political interests before the parliamentary elections.