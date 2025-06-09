Poland’s newly elected president Nawrocki wants good relations with Orban

Newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki said that Hungary is an important partner and he hopes for good relations with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"Hungary is a very important partner for Poland... We face serious challenges, such as the development of the Visegrad Group, which will be an important format for me, as well as strengthening the eastern flank of NATO and the Bucharest Nine," Nawrocki said.

The newly elected president said he wants to meet with Orban and establish good relations.

"I certainly want to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is a very effective politician, as evidenced by his repeated election results in Hungary. And I look forward to good cooperation with him, as well as with other countries, in the interests of the region," Nawrocki said.

Reuters notes that it was not yet clear what Navrotsky's policy toward Ukraine would be, but he reiterated that he opposes its plans to join the EU.

"Poland strategically supports Ukraine because the biggest threat for me, as an anti-communist, and in my opinion for the whole region, is the Russian Federation," he said, adding that "Ukraine should also understand that other countries, in particular Poland, Hungary and other European countries, have their own interests."