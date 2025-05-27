Hungary will continue to block Ukraine’s accession to the EU due to espionage, - EU Minister Boka

Hungary is not yet ready to approve the opening of negotiating clusters on Ukraine's accession to the European Union due to the deterioration of bilateral political relations.

This was stated by Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs János Boka, Censor.NET reports citing "European Pravda".

Boka accused Ukraine of spying on the territory of Hungary, stressing that this hinders constructive dialogue.

At the moment, Ukraine is conducting numerous information and intelligence activities in Hungary with the intention of influencing democratic decision-making processes," Boka said.

He also reminded that in the context of tense bilateral relations, Hungary considers it premature to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

What preceded it?

On 9 May, for the first time in the history of Ukraine, the SSU exposed a Hungarian military intelligence network that was spying in Ukraine.

A woman suspected of spying for Hungary was also sent to custody without bail.

As the SSU found out, she was a former servicewoman of the Ukrainian Defence Forces who resigned from the unit in 2025. She informed Hungarian intelligence services about planes and helicopters in Zakarpattia region, as well as about the defence systems of the military unit where she had served.

On Saturday, 10 May, Hungarian special forces detained the Ukrainian ex-diplomat in the centre of Budapest and accused him of "espionage".

Afterwards, they announced that the country's national security services had detected two more "Ukrainian spies.

