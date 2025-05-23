Hungary records increase in Ukrainian espionage activity - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that active espionage activities are being conducted in Hungary and accused Ukraine of conducting intelligence operations on Hungarian territory.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by 24.hu.

Orban emphasized that Ukraine is allegedly conducting a disinformation campaign in which spies who are considered Hungarian are arrested. He assures that Hungary has nothing to do with this.

Orban believes that there is a pro-war pro-Ukrainian propaganda network in Hungary. And as he claims, Hungary's opposition parties "have deep ties with the Ukrainian secret service."

"Hungarian opposition parties have ties with Ukraine, this is a problem that still needs to be solved," he said.

The Hungarian prime minister also said that he had allegedly seen a video where Ukrainian agents provide services and organize visits for Hungarian opposition parties.

Ukrainian-Hungarian spy scandal

On May 9, for the first time in history, the Security Service of Ukraine exposed an agent network of Hungarian military intelligence that was spying in Ukraine. It is noted that the main task of the spies was to collect information about the military security of the Zakarpattia region, to search for vulnerabilities in the region's ground and air defense, and to study the socio-political views of local residents: in particular, scenarios of their behavior if Hungarian troops enter the region.

According to the investigation, both defendants were supervised by a career officer of Hungary's military intelligence, who has already been identified.

On the same day, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Hungary had not received an official notification from Ukraine about the exposure of a network of spies allegedly working for Hungarian military intelligence in Zakarpattia.

Later, Szijjártó announced that Budapest was expelling two Ukrainian diplomats for allegedly "undercover espionage." He accused Ukraine of spreading "slanderous actions and anti-Hungarian propaganda."

May 10 Hungarian special forces detain a Ukrainian ex-diplomat in the center of Budapest and accuse him of "espionage."

May 13 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says that the Security Service of Ukraine wants to disrupt the poll on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.