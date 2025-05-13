Orban says SSU plans to disrupt his poll on Ukraine’s EU accession

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the Security Service of Ukraine wants to disrupt the poll on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yevropeiska Pravda.

Orban complains about "an unprecedented attack by security services against Hungary in recent days."

"Ukraine has initiated a coordinated campaign to vilify Hungary in order to undermine our initiative to hold a poll on (Ukraine's - Ed.) EU membership," he says.

According to him, Kyiv has allegedly "renewed its contacts in Hungary to carry out this campaign and launched an attack against the Hungarian Defense Forces with the help of a Hungarian politician."

"Thus, the Hungarian opposition party took an active part in the special operation of the Ukrainian special service. This has never happened in our memory," Orban said.

At the same time, he promised that Hungary would complete its poll on Ukraine's European integration, because "neither Brussels nor Kyiv can decide for the Hungarian people."

What preceded it?

On May 9, for the first time in the history of Ukraine, the SSU exposed a Hungarian military intelligence network that was spying in Ukraine.

Following the SSU's announcement of the exposure of the Hungarian spy network in Zakarpattia, Budapest announced that it was expelling two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage.

In response, Ukraine announced the expulsion of two Hungarian diplomats.

Hungary also detained and expelled an ex-diplomat from Ukraine.

Budapest canceled the consultations on national minorities scheduled for May 12 after the SSU announced that a Hungarian intelligence spy network had been exposed.