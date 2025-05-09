For first time in history, Hungarian military intelligence network has been exposed: they were spying in Zakarpattia, - SSU. VIDEO

For the first time in the history of Ukraine, the Hungarian military intelligence network that spied in Ukraine was exposed.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the task of the cell was to collect information on the military security of the Zakarpattia region, to search for vulnerabilities in the region's ground and air defence, and to study the socio-political views of local residents: in particular, scenarios of their behaviour if Hungarian troops entered the region.

Two agents from the Hungarian secret service network were detained in Zakarpattia region.

"Both suspects were supervised by a Hungarian military intelligence officer, who has already been identified by the SSU. One of his agents was a 40-year-old former soldier from Berehove district, who was recruited by foreigners and put on "standby" back in 2021. According to counterintelligence and SSU investigators, the curator "activated" this agent in September 2024," the statement said.

The traitor was instructed to study the mood of the local population and obtain such information:

What will be the reaction of the military and civilian population of Zakarpattia if a peacekeeping contingent, including Hungarian soldiers, enters the region;

what military equipment and weapons can be purchased on the black market in Transcarpathia;

what is the situation with the migration of the Hungarian population in the region;

what military forces are stationed in Zakarpattia, whether there are many vehicles and combat vehicles;

how well law enforcement agencies are staffed and what their numbers are, etc.

"It is documented that after that, the agent personally reconnoitered the deployment of the Defence Forces and the coordinates of S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the region. After gathering intelligence, he travelled to Hungary to report to his supervisor. To cross the border, the traitor issued a certificate of a carer for his sick father, who needs treatment in foreign institutions," the SSU said.

During the meeting, the Hungarian intelligence officer handed over cash to the agent, which was to be used for the execution of the assigned tasks. The traitor was also looking for a network of informants, trying to recruit at least two people.

Foreign intelligence hoped to expand the range of information gathering, in particular, to obtain data from the near-frontline and frontline regions.

"In March this year, the SSU CI documented the second meeting between the agent and the curator. This time he received a phone with special software for covert communication.

Among the traitor's new tasks was to identify official vehicles belonging to representatives of the Security and Defence Forces in Zakarpattia region. In addition, the resident was to find and pass on data on the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the war and current events from the front line to the Hungarian secret service, and he had already found a relevant contact in the Defence Forces.

Another detainee is a former servicewoman of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine who resigned from the unit in 2025. According to the available information, her tasks included informing the Hungarian special service about the presence of aircraft and helicopters in Zakarpattia region, as well as about the defence systems of the military unit where she served," the SSU added.

The CI detained the suspects at their places of residence. During the search, the SSU seized their phones and other material evidence of subversive activities.

They have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The criminals are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring to justice all members of the Hungarian intelligence network.

