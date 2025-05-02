Orban: Ukraine’s accession to EU will destroy Hungary’s economy

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has spoken out against Ukraine's accession to the European Union, saying that it could harm the Hungarian economy.

He said this on Kossuth radio,

According to Orban, Hungary has lost several billion euros over the past three years because of the war. He believes that this money could have remained in the European economy if it had not been used to support Ukraine.

"Without the United States, we won't be able to fund or maintain Ukraine and the Ukrainian army. The money they want to spend over there could be spent here. They're shoveling our money — including our own — out to Ukraine," Orban stated.

The prime minister also criticised the European Commission's idea of Ukraine joining the EU by 2030, calling it a threat to Hungary's economy. He stressed that such plans are supported by his political opponent Péter Magyar, a member of the European People's Party.

Orban called on Hungarians to express their position on this issue in the Voks 2025 poll and warned of the risks of Europe plunging into a debt crisis due to Ukraine's financing.

