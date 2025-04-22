Orban voted against Ukraine’s EU membership at national consultation in Hungary. PHOTO

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban took part in a national consultation in which citizens are asked about their support for Ukraine's membership in the European Union. On the ballot, he ticked the "against" box.

Orban announced this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Brussels and the Tisa party support Ukraine's accession to the EU. This will destroy the Hungarian economy. We will not allow them to decide our future over our heads. I have already voted," the Hungarian prime minister wrote.

The National Consultation in Hungary is a form of governmental survey of citizens on key issues that has no legal force, but is used by the authorities as an argument in political discussions.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the government would hold a "national consultation" on whether Hungarians support Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

