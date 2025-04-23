Moldova may overtake Ukraine in EU accession due to blocking by Hungary - media

If Hungary continues to block the opening of negotiation clusters in the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU, Moldova, which started negotiations simultaneously with Ukraine, may be the first to open Cluster 1 of the "Fundamentals".

This was reported by European Pravda, citing sources in EU diplomatic circles, Censor.NET reports.

Two diplomats in Brussels and one EU official confirmed that due to Budapest's position, the option of starting negotiations with Moldova independently of Ukraine is being considered.

"The European Union is doing everything possible to ensure that Hungary stops blocking negotiations with Ukraine on EU accession. There are ongoing negotiations with the participation of the parties, and pressure is being exerted. But if the blockade continues, a corresponding intergovernmental conference with Moldova may be scheduled for the fall of 2025, and the opening of the negotiating cluster 1 of the "Fundamentals" for Moldova," one of the diplomats said.

Another source said that such a conference could take place as early as September 2025. According to the EU official, there is no official decision yet, but Moldova's accession procedure is not formally linked to Ukraine's, so this scenario is quite possible.

The organizational decision to start negotiations with Moldova must be made by the state presiding over the EU Council: until July 2025, it is Poland, after that - Denmark.

