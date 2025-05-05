Zelenskyy wants Ukraine-friendly government in Hungary, but that won’t happen – Orbán

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to see a "Ukraine-friendly" government in Hungary — but that is not going to happen.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing European Pravda.

During a parliamentary debate, the Hungarian leader claimed that Ukraine had reached an agreement with Brussels on "accelerating its EU accession" and now expected Hungary to approve it.

"Zelenskyy wants a government in Hungary that is friendly to Ukraine. Those who are agents of Brussels are also Zelenskyy’s friends," Orbán said.

He added that such expectations are unrealistic.

"There will never be a situation where Kyiv or Brussels dictates to Hungarians how to exercise their legitimate right to sovereignty," the prime minister declared, again reiterating his claim that Ukraine’s accession to the EU would bankrupt Hungary.

