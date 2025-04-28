Orban and Fico oppose scrapping veto power over Ukraine’s EU accession

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico warned the European Union against abolishing the unanimity rule for decision-making — an option currently being considered by diplomats to bypass Budapest’s veto on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by Le Monde.

"Imagine if unanimity were no longer required in foreign policy. Then we could be dragged into a war that neither our citizens nor our governments want. That would be tantamount to denying the sovereignty of our states," Orban said during an official visit to Bratislava.

The publication notes that 14 out of the 27 EU member states, tired of Orban’s and Fico’s positions regarding Ukraine, support changing the rules on the unanimity principle in foreign policy decision-making. European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Marta Kos, also addressed this issue.

Read more: Moldova may overtake Ukraine in EU accession due to blocking by Hungary - media

The main problem is that the adoption of this decision requires the consent of all member states.

The publication added that Fico, like Orban, maintains a loyal stance toward Russia and opposes any military assistance to Ukraine. He also believes that abolishing the veto power would be a mistake.

"The abolition of the veto is a step toward the dissolution of the Union," the Slovak Prime Minister emphasized.

The outlet also noted that Ukraine’s EU accession process, which was launched after Russia’s full-scale invasion, has stalled.

This process requires the unanimous consent of all 27 member states, but Orban and Fico are unwilling for Kyiv to become part of the European Union.

See more: Orban voted against Ukraine’s EU membership at national consultation in Hungary. PHOTO