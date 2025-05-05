Zelenskyy on Hungary’s position on Ukraine’s EU membership: Trying to manipulate whole of Europe

Ukraine is technically ready to open the first clusters in the process of negotiations on joining the European Union, but now everything depends on the political will of the EU member states.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Prague, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

The Head of State stressed that the Czech Republic consistently supports Ukraine's European integration, and the first stages of the negotiation process have already been completed. "We are ready to open the first clusters in the negotiations in the near future. We need a political decision in Europe itself," Zelenskyy said.

He also alluded to Hungary's destructive role in blocking progress in the negotiations: "This is a decision that should be made by Europe, not by someone who is trying to manipulate the whole of Europe."

Read more: Zelenskyy on Orban’s anti-Ukrainian stance: Don’t drag us into your elections