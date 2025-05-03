Zelenskyy on Orban’s anti-Ukrainian stance: Don’t drag us into your elections

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's anti-Ukrainian statements, emphasizing that the majority of Hungarian citizens support Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with journalists.

"By the way, Orban's opposition has prepared an open poll for all Hungarians. 70% are in favor of Ukraine's accession to the EU. That is, people in Hungary are in favor of us. You know that he prepared a poll - people seem to be against us. He controlled this poll. And there is another poll, and there are 70% in favor of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, this is an internal political struggle in Hungary.

"Just don't drag us into your elections. He (Orban - Ed.) is doing it. By blocking us in the EU. In the end, this methodology will not be a winner. Why? Because, after all, people there are for Ukraine. No matter how much he cheats them. He will cheat some percentage, but you can't just win on hatred all the time," the president added.

Zelenskyy also noted that Orban is doing "very dangerous things."

"We see this and are watching closely. We are communicating with our other partners and sending a signal that what he is doing is dangerous for the European Union. He may be against it, but he has no right to take qualitative steps to block our accession, because it is the choice of another state. Just as we have no right to interfere in Hungary's fate," he said.