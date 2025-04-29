Ukraine and Hungary to hold regular consultations to unblock EU accession negotiations - Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said that on May 12, Ukraine and Hungary will start holding regular consultations to address all concerns of the Hungarian side and unblock the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We agreed that from May 12, the teams that were present in Budapest today from the Ukrainian and Hungarian sides will work on a regular basis until we determine the entire list of tasks within the framework of the eleven recommendations that are the subject of concern of the Hungarian side," she said.

According to her, the Ukrainian side came to today's meeting during its visit to Budapest with additional proposals to resolve the entire range of issues.

See more: Orban voted against Ukraine’s EU membership at national consultation in Hungary. PHOTO

"We expect to work this week on the Hungarian side's counterproposals and expect to have interim results on May 12... I hope that this dialogue will have every chance to pave the way for unblocking the negotiation process," she said.

She also added that today the Ukrainian side did not hear any radical statements or negative statements from the Hungarian side.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico warned the European Union against abolishing the unanimity rule, an option that diplomats are considering to circumvent Budapest's veto on Ukraine's accession to the EU.