Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the country's citizens would support the government's position and oppose Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

According to Orban, Ukraine plans to maintain an army of up to a million people, and the cost of financing it, in his opinion, will fall on the shoulders of European taxpayers. "We, the Europeans, will pay for the maintenance of this army, instead of strengthening our own Western European armed forces," the Hungarian prime minister said.

He also expressed fears that Ukraine's accession to the EU would put an excessive burden on European budgets. "If we let it in, it will suck up all the resources like a sponge," Orban said.

In addition, the politician again criticised the EU's energy policy and intentions to stop buying oil and gas from Russia. According to him, this decision will cost Hungary an additional 800 billion forints per year, and utility costs for the population will increase significantly. In particular, he predicts that electricity prices will double and heating bills will quadruple.

