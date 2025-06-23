Hungary and Slovakia to block 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia - Szijjarto

Hungary and Slovakia have decided not to support the 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia.

This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Censor.NET reports.

According to Szijjarto, the decision was made in response to the EU's intention to gradually abandon the import of Russian energy. He emphasized that the ban on buying cheap Russian gas and oil is unacceptable for his country.

"We did it because the European Union wants to ban member states, including Hungary and Slovakia, from buying cheap Russian natural gas and cheap Russian oil, as they used to do before," the Hungarian foreign minister said.

Watch more: Russian economy is already deteriorating; we need to support process – Zelenskyy. VIDEO