Russian economy is already deteriorating; we need to support process – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Ukrainians at the end of the 1213th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Headquarters of the Supreme Commander in Chief, the report on the frontline was very detailed. Special attention was given to the Sumy region and actions along the border. The Russians had various plans and intentions there, absolutely insane, as always. We are holding them back and destroying these killers, defending our Sumy region.

We also thoroughly discussed all agreements regarding weapons supplies: contracts, finances, and specific commitments from partners. The volume of support for this year is the largest since the full-scale war began. I have instructed to further intensify cooperation with partners to invest in our production, our weapons.

We are preparing a new platform for such production. This is long-term, systematic work, and I want to thank every country already participating. We are preparing new agreements for next week, together with NATO partners, specifically regarding investments in production. This primarily concerns technology, drones, and artillery shells."

We are also working separately on interceptor drones designed to enhance protection against Shahed drones. Several of our domestic enterprises—and accordingly, types of drones—are yielding results. We are collaborating with our partners to secure more substantial funding, and I am confident this will happen. Production volumes of interceptor drones are already increasing.

Today, there was an extensive briefing on our sanctions policy, specifically targeting areas that impact Russia’s economic capabilities in our temporarily occupied territories. We are preparing relevant decisions for the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). Today, our country also introduced a new sanctions package against individuals and legal entities aiding Russia, including those involved in drone production. We will continue this pressure together with our partners. Our sanctions will be extended by partners; we are working on this and, by the way, not only within European jurisdictions.

I instructed the team to prepare additional cooperation opportunities within the coalition of the willing—measures that will strengthen our shared security architecture.

"Today, the Russians once again openly and cynically stated that they 'do not want' to agree to a ceasefire. Russia wants to continue fighting. They are also making some other threats. This means that, for now, they are not feeling the full impact of the pressure the world is exerting or they are making a strong show of it. Well, the Russian economy is already deteriorating. Let’s support this process even further," Zelenskyy said.