Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian aviation and drone manufacturers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree enacting a National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) decision on sanctions against individuals and legal entities involved in the production of aviation equipment and drones in Russia, as well as in China, Belarus, and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The relevant decree No. 415/2025 was published on the official website of the Head of State, Censor.NET reports.

The updated sanctions list includes 56 individuals and 55 companies. Among them are Russian enterprises such as "Aeroelektromash," "Aviation Industry," "Aerosila," "Airburg," and "Ikar-Tech," which are engaged in the development and production of aviation equipment, as well as "Rustekhdron" and "Goudron," both linked to drone manufacturing and supply.

The sanctions include:

asset blocking;

restrictions on trade operations;

a ban on capital withdrawal;

suspension of economic and financial obligations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has been instructed to notify the EU, the U.S., and other countries of these measures and to initiate the imposition of similar sanctions at the international level.

