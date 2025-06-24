Rutte: NATO summit declaration in The Hague to include major support for Ukraine, but details remain undisclosed

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has announced that the final declaration of the summit in The Hague will include key language regarding Ukraine and its continued support, including financial assistance.

He made this statement during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the summit, Censor.NET reports.

At the same time, he emphasized that the details of the document are not being disclosed.

Rutte noted that the decision-making process is based on the outcomes of last year’s Washington summit, where Ukraine’s irreversible path toward NATO membership was reaffirmed.

"We are now building that bridge," he said, referring to the evolution from the Washington decisions to the current summit.

The Secretary General also reminded that European and Canadian allies have already pledged over €35 billion in support for Ukraine in 2025 and expressed confidence that by the end of the year, this figure would surpass last year’s total.

"We can safely assume that the summit declaration will include important language on Ukraine and its future support, including financial aid," Rutte added.

