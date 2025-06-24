Almost 37 million euros for satellite communications for Defense Forces were raised by Ministry of Defense and NATO

The Ministry of Defense and NATO have implemented a number of joint projects to develop Ukraine's digital infrastructure, which have improved the provision of communications and information systems to Ukrainian defenders, as well as strengthened combat management and situational awareness capabilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development Kateryna Chernogorenko and Deputy Director of the NATO Digital Staff Marco Criscuolo and Director General of the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) Ludwig Dekamps at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

"Ukraine's experience at the forefront of digital transformation, particularly in the use of cloud technologies and artificial intelligence, demonstrates that secure and flexible digital capabilities can scale even in the most challenging environments. This is a powerful example of innovation and resilience in action," said Marco Criscuolo, Deputy Director of NATO's Digital Headquarters.

NATO provides practical support to Ukraine through the Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP).

The main results of cooperation so far:

Almost €37 million for satellite communications - including satellite radios, trackers, and services. The total value of the projects is expected to exceed €70 million in the coming months

Cooperation and support of the Center for Innovation and Development of Defense Technologies continues, including interaction with the development team of the DELTA combat system

3,000 laptops, 728 printers, 485 tablets, 72 monitors, as well as server and network equipment were delivered to the Ministry of Defense Data Center to support the expansion of the Medical Information System, which is a key component of the medical reform in the Defense Forces

Increasing interoperability between Ukrainian and NATO capabilities

Participation of Ukraine in key NATO initiatives in the field of communications, control, computers (C4), including Federated Mission Networking (FMN), cloud initiatives and interoperability validation exercises

Providing equipment and software and conducting related exercises to enhance air defense.

NCIA is the implementing agency for many CAP projects for Ukraine, and also provides advisory and technical support under the bilateral Memorandum of Technical Cooperation between Ukraine and NCIA, signed in January 2022.

"We are extremely proud to be able to support Ukraine and contribute to its digital resilience, paving the way for deeper interoperability with the Alliance. Our cooperation under the Comprehensive Assistance Package reflects NATO's broader commitment to Ukraine's long-term security and stability," said Dekamps.

During the visit, the Deputy Minister discussed the current status and progress of joint projects, and outlined opportunities for further cooperation with the NATO Digital Headquarters and NCIA.

"The support provided under the Comprehensive Assistance Package has become a catalyst for a large-scale digital transformation in the Defense Forces - not only at the front, but also in logistics and support systems. Thanks to this support, we are creating a faster and more efficient army. I believe that our productive cooperation will continue, and these reforms will be further expanded," Chernogorenko said.

The Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine is NATO 's key instrument for providing practical support. It covers two main areas: immediate non-lethal military assistance in response to Ukraine's requests, as well as long-term projects aimed at capacity building, support for defense and security sector reforms, and post-war reconstruction.

The visit reaffirmed NATO's commitment to supporting Ukraine through practical cooperation, technical expertise, and sustainable partnership.