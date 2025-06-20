Ukrainian FPV unmanned aircraft system "Svitlovod" codified and approved for use in AFU – Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

The domestic FPV unmanned aircraft system "Svitlovod" has been codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, this was reported by the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Armaments and Military Equipment.

See more: New "Volyniaka" hexacopter hunts heavily armoured targets, - Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

It is noted that the drones in the "Svitlovod" system are built on a rugged frame, fitted with high-performance motors and capacitive, lightweight batteries. These UAVs employ a fibre-optic control channel and can deliver a combat payload over distances of several dozen kilometres. The UAVs are equipped with automatic target-detection and recognition systems and, depending on the configuration, may carry day- or night-vision cameras.

See more: "Shablia" combat module with grenade launcher approved for use in Armed Forces – Defense Ministry. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence emphasized that the "Svitlovod" can be deployed into combat position within minutes.

Overall, since the beginning of 2025, more than 60 models of unmanned aerial systems with fiber-optic control channels have been approved for use in the troops.