New "Volyniaka" hexacopter hunts heavily armoured targets, - Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence has codified and approved the "Volyniaka" domestic unmanned aerial vehicle system for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Volyniaka" is a bombing hexacopter designed to destroy a wide range of enemy targets. The first modifications of this "bomber" have been operating at the front since the first months of the large-scale war. They have destroyed hundreds of enemy military equipment, dugouts and enemy concentrations. They are capable of performing combat missions in any weather, at dusk and in strong winds. The latest versions have significantly improved performance.

Characteristics of the "Volyniaka" hexacopter

The unmanned system consists of a control panel, pilot goggles, a repeater and a reusable hexacopter equipped with six powerful, non-collectorised engines.

The aircraft is designed specifically for transporting cargo in difficult combat conditions. It operates at a tactical distance and can drop ammunition on enemy targets with enough destructive power to destroy heavily armoured targets.

In addition, "Volyniaka" can perform logistical tasks, such as delivering the necessary equipment to the positions.

