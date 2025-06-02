ENG
News Photo Codification of weapons
Over 130 new types of weapons and military equipment approved for use in May – Defense Ministry. PHOTO

As of May 2025, more than 130 new models of weapons and military equipment were codified and approved for use in the Defence Forces. About 80% of them are domestically developed.

Censor.NET reports with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine that this was announced by Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Valerii Churkin.

The list of approved items is dominated by unmanned aerial systems, munitions for them, vehicles, and grenade launchers. New electronic warfare and reconnaissance systems, small arms, and engineering equipment have also been approved for use.

New models of equipment in May

"The role of unmanned systems on the battlefield is growing significantly. The statistics on the destruction of enemy targets shows that drones are no longer an auxiliary tool, but one of the key means of destruction," Churkin said.

New models of equipment in May

According to him, since the beginning of 2025, nearly 60 unmanned aerial systems with fiber-optic control channels have been approved for use in the Armed Forces.

