Several models of Ukrainian special-purpose boats approved for use in AFU – Defense Ministry. PHOTO

Several models of Ukrainian-made specialized boats have been codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Defence, this was reported by the Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Arms and Military Equipment.

It is noted that the boats are capable of performing a wide range of missions both in open sea conditions and in river estuaries, large lakes, and similar environments. The design features of the Ukrainian boats allow their deployment in hard-to-access areas such as wetlands, rocky waters, and silted bodies of water.

The Ministry of Defense reported that the boats are highly resistant to moderate surface waves, offer substantial payload capacity, and have a shallow draft.

Depending on the mission, the boats can be equipped with a bow-mounted turret, electronic warfare systems, echo sounders, mounts for weapons, mobile soft fuel tanks, and other specialized gear adapted to modern combat conditions.

It is also noted that the boats have already undergone testing in real-world conditions.

