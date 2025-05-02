Ukraine put into service over 120 new weapons in April - Ministry of Defense

During April 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and authorized more than 120 new models of weapons and military equipment for use in the Armed Forces.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, most of them are products of domestic defense production, said Deputy Defense Minister Valerii Churkin.

In total, more than 400 new developments have been transferred to the army since the beginning of the year. In April, the Armed Forces received new unmanned aerial systems, ammunition, electronic warfare equipment, vehicles, communications equipment, and ground robotic systems.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized the development of fiber-optic-controlled UAVs: since the beginning of the year, more than 40 such systems have been officially adopted.

"We must respond to challenges faster and invest more in technological weapons. We have to reinforce each military unit with unmanned systems as much as possible," Churkin emphasized.

