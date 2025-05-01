Russian army lost nearly three divisions of personnel and 86 artillery battalions in one month – Ministry of Defense

In April, Russia’s irrecoverable and medical losses amounted to 35,010 troops — enough to staff nearly three motorized rifle divisions.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Over the course of thirty days in April, Ukrainian forces destroyed or disabled 1,560 Russian artillery systems — the equivalent of 86 artillery battalions. Notably, on April 17 alone, the Defense Forces struck 88 enemy guns. It should be recalled that the most successful day in terms of targeting Russian artillery remains March 27, 2025, when Ukrainian troops destroyed 122 Russian artillery pieces in just 24 hours. Since the beginning of the year, a total of 5,604 Russian artillery pieces have been destroyed or damaged.

In April, the Defense Forces also destroyed or disabled 217 Russian tanks. In March, that figure stood at 272. Since the beginning of 2025, Russia has lost 1,060 tanks in Ukraine — either destroyed or damaged. The highest single-day tank loss for Russia was recorded on October 19, 2023, when Ukrainian forces took out 55 enemy tanks in 24 hours.

In April, Ukrainian forces also destroyed or disabled 484 enemy armored fighting vehicles.

For the second month in a row, the Russian army has continued to suffer substantial losses in military vehicles and fuel tankers. On April 17, 2025 alone, Russian forces lost 312 vehicles in a single day. Over the course of the month, Ukrainian troops destroyed or disabled a total of 4,063 units of Russian military transport. In March, that number was 3,545.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the number of combat engagements on the front line increased in April compared to March: 4,647 versus 4,270. For comparison, there were 3,274 such engagements recorded in February. Since the beginning of the year, the total number has surpassed 17,000.

The Ministry also recalled that in the first quarter of 2025, Russian forces suffered 125,970 killed and wounded.