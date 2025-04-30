MoD: Request to Ministry of Health on lifting exemptions from military service for medics concerns only targeted complete staffing of AFU Medical Forces units

The request submitted by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence to the Ministry of Health concerns only specialists in critically undersupplied medical fields who have undergone training in military occupational specialties and are needed to complete staffing of Armed Forces medical units.

This was stated by the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

"In response to media reports suggesting a mass lifting of military exemption status for medical workers, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine provides the following clarification:

The Ministry’s request to the Ministry of Health does not concern all medical professionals, but only a limited number of specialists who have been trained in military occupational specialties and are currently critically needed to reinforce medical units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — particularly within the Ground Forces," the statement reads.

It is noted that this applies to positions such as:

Medical orderlies (nurses and male nurses),

paramedics,

reservists from the officer corps trained in "general medicine (family physician)" — on a one-year contract.

The Ministry of Defence noted that the reason for the request is a staffing shortage in frontline medical units following the enactment of Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 36, which mandates 100% exemption for medical workers.

"After the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted Resolution No. 36 on January 14, 2025, which provides for 100% exemption of medical personnel from mobilisation, a shortage of qualified specialists has created a risk to the medical support of servicemen.

The decision to lift exemptions will apply only to undersupplied specialties and only to those professionals identified by the Ministry of Health in coordination with regional health departments. In accordance with current legislation, these individuals will be able to sign a fixed-term contract and take positions in military units that require immediate reinforcement," the Ministry explained.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine stressed that this is not a case of mass exemption removal, but rather a targeted and carefully considered personnel support measure for medical units that are saving the lives of Ukrainian servicemen every day.

As reported earlier, the Ministry of Health received a request from the Ministry of Defence and the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the lifting of exemption status for certain medical personnel.