Ministry of Health preparing lists of medical personnel to lift exemption from military service: request received from Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces

The Ministry of Health has received a request from the Ministry of Defence and the Command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to lift the military exemption status of certain medical personnel.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health, Censor.NET informs.

Currently, Health Ministry specialists, in coordination with regional health departments, are holding consultations to compile lists for exemption removal.

"At the beginning of the year, the Government allowed to exempt 100% of healthcare workers of state and municipal healthcare institutions, public healthcare institutions, institutions engaged in forensic medical and forensic psychiatric examinations, blood centres, for whom work in the relevant institutions is the main place of employment. At the same time, to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the defence sector for medical workers, a mechanism has been developed to lift exemption from military service individual medical workers who are in need. Currently, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has received a request from the Ministry of Defence and the Command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ministry of Health specialists, in coordination with the health departments, are holding consultations to form the lists for unbooking," the statement said.

