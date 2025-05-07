ENG
Deferments automatically extended in "Rezerv+" app for users who received them online – Ministry of Defense

Mobilization deferments have been automatically extended in the "Rezerv+" mobile app for users who received them online.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development Kateryna Chernohorenko, according to Censor.NET.

"An important update in ‘Rezerv+’. Deferrals have been automatically extended for those who applied online. The updated expiration date should now be visible in the app for students, postgraduates, parents of three or more children born in the same marriage, and persons with disabilities," the official wrote on Facebook.

Defense Ministry (1685) mobilization (1120) Chernohorenko (64) Reserve+ (32) military registration (3)
