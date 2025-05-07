Electronic referral for MMC can now be generated without signature of TCR office head – Defense Ministry

The government has simplified the procedure for undergoing a military medical commission (MMC) and strengthened citizens’ rights.

This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

In particular, the ministry noted that previously electronic referrals were generated in the "Rezerv+" application and then signed electronically by the head of the TCR (Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support). From now on, users who wish to undergo the MMC will no longer have to wait for the TCR head’s digital signature.

Additionally, the new changes have strengthened the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities during their interaction with the MMC. It is now prohibited for TCRs to refer persons with disabilities to the commission. They may undergo examination only voluntarily, for example, if they wish to serve under contract.

The amendments also clarify the list of documents required to confirm the right to deferment for both women and men who are raising three or more children under the age of 18.

"The changes introduced to the regulations are important. They will help optimize and speed up the MMC process. This will save people time and reduce the amount of administrative work for TCR staff," said Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization.

