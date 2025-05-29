Defense Ministry codifies "Baton Optic" – Ukrainian-made unmanned aerial systems. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defense has codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine the Ukrainian-made unmanned aerial systems known as "Baton Optic."

As reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, this information was confirmed by the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Armaments and Military Equipment.

Specifications of the "Baton Optic" quadcopter

The "Baton Optic" quadcopter features a lightweight frame, high-performance motors, a high-capacity battery, and a fiber-optic control channel. The payload of the drone is powerful enough to destroy tactical vehicles, enemy firing positions, and ammunition depots. These drones are capable of operating in adverse weather conditions.

Depending on the configuration, the "Baton Optic" UAVs are equipped with either low-light or thermal imaging cameras.

"We remind defense industry manufacturers that useful information on the codification procedure for new types of armaments and military equipment can be found here," the Ministry of Defense noted.

Photo provided by the manufacturer.