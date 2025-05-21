France resumes supply of aviation kerosene for Ukrainian fighters

France has resumed the supply of aviation kerosene for the fighters of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

As noted, the Department for Monitoring International Military Assistance of the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the Command of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, processed the necessary list of documents, confirmed the receipt of preliminary volumes of aviation fuel and the current need to provide a fleet of fighters as part of the Defense Forces.

As a result of these measures, France has resumed the supply of high quality aviation fuel, which will be enough to supply Ukrainian fighter jets for a long time. Another shipment, estimated at UAH 85 million, has recently crossed the border.

This is also facilitated by our Polish partners, who have covered part of the logistics costs and other organizational issues.

Read more: Users must update Reserv+ to latest version – Ministry of Defense