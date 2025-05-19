ENG
Users must update Reserv+ to latest version – Ministry of Defense

Version 1.6.1 of the Reserv+ application includes an updated security certificate, making the app even more secure and reliable.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

updates in Reserve+

To continue using the military registration document and other services in the application without interruption, users must update Reserv+ to the latest version.

In version 1.6.0, a warning will appear during authorization requiring users to update the application. Older versions of Reserv+ will cease functioning, and users will receive a technical error notification.

The app can be updated via the App Store and Google Play.

Read more: Deferments automatically extended in "Rezerv+" app for users who received them online – Ministry of Defense

The Ministry also recommends enabling automatic updates for Reserv+. This can be done in the settings:

  • iOS: Settings ➡️ Apps ➡️ Reserv+ ➡️ Enable Background App Refresh
    Android: Open Reserv+ in the store ➡️ Three dots in the top right corner ➡️ Enable Auto-update

