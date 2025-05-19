Users must update Reserv+ to latest version – Ministry of Defense
Version 1.6.1 of the Reserv+ application includes an updated security certificate, making the app even more secure and reliable.
This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
To continue using the military registration document and other services in the application without interruption, users must update Reserv+ to the latest version.
In version 1.6.0, a warning will appear during authorization requiring users to update the application. Older versions of Reserv+ will cease functioning, and users will receive a technical error notification.
The app can be updated via the App Store and Google Play.
The Ministry also recommends enabling automatic updates for Reserv+. This can be done in the settings:
- iOS: Settings ➡️ Apps ➡️ Reserv+ ➡️ Enable Background App Refresh
Android: Open Reserv+ in the store ➡️ Three dots in the top right corner ➡️ Enable Auto-update
