"Shablia" combat module with grenade launcher approved for use in Armed Forces – Defense Ministry. PHOTO

The Defence Ministry has codified and approved the remotely operated combat module "SHABLIA MK19(M)" for use in the Armed Forces.

This was reported by the Main Directorate for Armament and Military Equipment Lifecycle Support, Censor.NET informs.

The "SHABLIA MK19(M)" combat module is designed to deliver fire using a 40 mm automatic grenade launcher.

The system can be integrated both onto ground-based robotic platforms and onto vehicles. The module is capable of firing either with direct or indirect aiming, allowing engagement of targets by coordinates from concealed positions.

A single operator can control the module.

