ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9218 visitors online
News Photo Production of Ukrainian equipment Codification of weapons
3 371 13

"Shablia" combat module with grenade launcher approved for use in Armed Forces – Defense Ministry. PHOTO

The Defence Ministry has codified and approved the remotely operated combat module "SHABLIA MK19(M)" for use in the Armed Forces.

This was reported by the Main Directorate for Armament and Military Equipment Lifecycle Support, Censor.NET informs.

The "SHABLIA MK19(M)" combat module is designed to deliver fire using a 40 mm automatic grenade launcher.

The system can be integrated both onto ground-based robotic platforms and onto vehicles. The module is capable of firing either with direct or indirect aiming, allowing engagement of targets by coordinates from concealed positions.

A single operator can control the module.

See more: New "Volyniaka" hexacopter hunts heavily armoured targets, - Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

Ministry of Defence approves Shablia MK19 combat module for use

Author: 

Defense Ministry (1782) arms (917) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3053)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 