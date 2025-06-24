NATO summit must demonstrate full support for Ukraine – Dutch PM Schoof

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has expressed hope that the NATO summit will clearly demonstrate comprehensive support for Ukraine — financial, economic, and military.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

"I hope the summit and everything surrounding it will clearly show our full support for Ukraine — financial, economic, and military. And that there will also be an announcement about our continued support. The NATO Secretary General mentioned this at the opening of the forum, and our defense minister also spoke about it this morning on a TV program. I expect we will make a broader announcement later — specifically regarding drones. Security for Ukraine is vital not only for the country itself, but also for Europe, and therefore for the entire world," Schoof said.

Earlier reports said that U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the NATO summit in The Hague, scheduled for June 24–26, 2025.

Read more: Zelenskyy was not invited to closed meeting of NATO leaders - Politico