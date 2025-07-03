Trump and Putin held phone call: discussed Ukraine among other topics (updated)

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held their previously announced phone conversation on July 3. Among other topics, they discussed an "urgent ceasefire."

This was reported by the Kremlin, cited by Russian media, Censor.NET informs.

"The phone conversation between Putin and Trump is currently underway. The Kremlin plans to hold a briefing following the Putin-Trump conversation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Read more: Zelensky on Trump-Putin call: Not sure they have many common topics

Update at 7:20 p.m.

"Putin and Trump spoke for almost an hour, discussing Ukraine among other topics," Russian President’s aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian media.

According to him, Trump once again raised the issue of "an urgent ceasefire."

"Putin noted that the search for a political negotiated solution to the conflict continues. Russia will pursue its goals and will not back down from them, Putin told Trump. Overall, the conversation, as always between these two leaders, was on the same wavelength, frank, businesslike, and concrete. The presidents will naturally continue their communication. Such an agreement exists," Ushakov said.

At the same time, there was no discussion of a personal meeting.

Read more: Trump turns down Putin’s mediation on Iran: "Vladimir, let’s mediate Russia first"

Recall that earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump planned to hold a phone call with Vladimir Putin on July 3.

Following this, a phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump is expected. According to media reports, it will take place on July 4, Friday.

This is happening amid reports of Washington halting deliveries of some weapons to Kyiv.

Read more: Putin to hold phone conversation with Trump today (updated)