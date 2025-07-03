Putin to hold phone conversation with Trump today (updated)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced that he will hold a conversation today with US President Donald Trump.

Censor.NET reports that Russian media are covering this.

Earlier, Politico reported that Zelenskyy and Trump plan a phone call amid the suspension of US military aid.

According to the Financial Times, the Trump-Zelenskyy conversation is scheduled for July 4.

Update at 5:10 p.m.: A later scheduled call with Putin was confirmed by US President Donald Trump.

On the social media platform Truth Social, he announced that his conversation with Putin will take place at 17:00 Kyiv time.