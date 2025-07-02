Macron tells Merz about his call with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron held a conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during which he shared details of his call with Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing n-tv.

German government spokesperson Stefan Cornelius stated that one of the main topics of Macron’s conversation with Putin was Iran’s nuclear program.

"The French side informed us (about the conversation with Putin - ed.), as well as its outcomes," he added.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz currently does not plan to hold a phone conversation with Putin.

Recall that on Tuesday, July 1, French President Emmanuel Macron held his first phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin since 2022.

According to Bloomberg, Putin rejected a ceasefire in Ukraine during his talk with Macron.

