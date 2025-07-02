Putin rejects ceasefire in Ukraine in conversation with Macron - Bloomberg

During a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected the idea of a ceasefire in Ukraine, maintaining his unchanged position on a full-scale war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

According to the agency's sources, after the talks with Putin, Macron called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and informed him about the content of the conversation. The French leader noted that the Russian dictator still rejects the possibility of establishing a "regime of silence" at the front.

As a reminder, on Tuesday, 1 July, French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the first time since 2022.

